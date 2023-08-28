What does ‘RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield do for a living?

The Real Housewives of New York City has excited, amazed, and entertained viewers for many seasons now. While the show’s ardent fans have up till now garnered insightful details about most of the casting members, it is Brynn Whitfield who has once again managed to be the focus of attention.

Be it her age or revelations about her upbringing, the reality star has always managed to attract a major chunk of attention. And Sunday’s episode of the series, which showcased Whitfield’s confrontation with fellow housemate Erin Dana Lichi regarding the former’s inappropriate flirting with Lichi’s husband, Abe, sparked immense curiosity among the audience to get further insight into Brynn’s life, starting with her career.

How does Brynn Whitfield earn her living?

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Be it living in a luxurious apartment in West Village, or traveling to exotic locations for vacations, Whitfield who calls herself a “trophy wife in training” epitomizes grandiosity. The question that arises is, how does she manage to maintain this impressive lifestyle?

There’s more to the Indiana native than flooding her social media platform with photos of her lavish lifestyle. Whitfield has a Bachelorette’s degree in Communications-Public Relations and she has had a few noteworthy experiences in this sphere. To begin with, she worked as a marketing and management consultant which she also included in her official biography for the show,

“Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional. A cheeky “trophy wife in training,” Brynn has a penchant for interior design, fashion, and hosting dinner parties from her (small but mighty) West Village apartment. Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother, who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman, and the true meaning of hard work.”

Since 2018, she has also been one of the board members of the online service site, TongueTry which aims to ensure the employment of the disadvantageous women of Central American countries by assigning them as tutors to the Americans who wish to learn Spanish.

The site’s official website acknowledges her experience in “creating, managing, and executing traditional and digital consumer marketing programs and counseling senior-level decision makers.” Some of her well-known multi-million dollar clients include Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Dove, and Aveeno, to name a few.

She is a certified yoga teacher who, in 2019 was appointed as an advisory board member for SACRED yoga. Aside from that she worked in an e-commerce and software company (now called Pacvue) for two years, from 2020 to 2022.

With an impressive resume, it can be said with certainty that the reality star depicts much more than an extravagant lifestyle and scandalous behaviors for which she is currently receiving traction.