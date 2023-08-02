Who are ‘RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s parents?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City has introduced us to many refreshing characters, one of whom is Brynn Whitfield. While many know her as a communication specialist, yoga teacher, and socialite who was raised by her grandmother Darlene, Sunday’s episode gave us an insight into the details of her family life.

The reality series’ fourth episode which aired on Sunday showed the contestants discussing their Thanksgiving traditions. It was at this moment when Brynn talked about her childhood and unstable home life, adding that she never had experienced a “real family” before, with no one to celebrate the holiday with — especially after her grandmother died in 2021.

Brynn, who’s been raised by her grandmother has up till now not shared any detail on her parents nor posted anything about them on social media. In fact, she referred to her grandmother, Darlene as her mom in an emotional tribute after her death.

Even in her official biography for the show via The Hollywood Reporter, Brynn credited Darlene for raising her and giving her valuable life lessons, and there was no mention of any member of the family besides her. But in the episode, she opened up for the first time about having about having a brother who’s her closest family member after her grandmother.

Her confessions have earned her the sympathies of other cast members, especially Erin Lichy who found Whitfield’s life story heartbreaking. “I’ve always known that Brynn had a really rough history, but I didn’t realize it was this bad … and it’s heartbreaking, because you can tell that she’s upset about it,” is what she said on the subject in a confessional. The revelation concerning Whitfield was definitely the episode’s most emotional moment, and she is already on the way to becoming a fan favorite.