The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained

It seems everyone has forgotten about the outlandish conspiracy theories that recently plagued Kate Middleton, as the British Royal Family now gears up for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson.

In what reads like a line out of Bridgerton, high society is reportedly aflutter ahead of the wedding, which is said to be the most significant social event of the summer — though it hasn’t exactly gone without a hitch.

If you’re like this writer and find royal titles altogether confusing (there’s only so many Dukes and Consorts and Baronesses before it starts to feel like a gibberish word puzzle), then you’ve come to the right place. So Royal enthusiasts, here’s a breakdown of the hotly-approaching Duke of Westminster wedding, from the guest list to the notable absences and the actual meaning of the Duke of Westminster.

Duke of Westminster wedding, explained

Before we get into the current Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, it’s useful to know how he got his title. Grosvenor is a godson to King Charles III and the godfather to Prince William’s son, Prince George. The Duke of Westminster title is unique in that it is bestowed on people unrelated to the Royal Family, with roles that include philanthropy, business, and land ownership.

King Charles was one of multiple Royal Family members to attend the baptism of Grosvenor, who has since become one of Britain’s most wealthy men with an estimated net worth of nearly $12 billion. Grosvenor first met his soon-to-be wife Olivia Henson through mutual friends in 2021. The pair dated for two years before becoming engaged in 2023.

While Henson’s online footprint is quite small, we know that she works as a senior account manager at Belazu, an environmentally friendly business that imports high-quality ingredients from across Europe.

The pair’s wedding will take place at Chester Cathedral in Chester on 7 June, with around 400 guests in attendance. Here’s where things get a little messy, which in the case of the Royal Family often means the involvement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Despite being a lifelong friend of Grosvenor — and even selecting him as the godfather of his own son Archie — Harry will apparently skip the Duke’s wedding.

The news comes after the announcement that William will serve as an usher for the event, a development which is said to have angered Harry. Per the Daily Mail (so take this with a giant grain of salt), Harry felt “put out” by the decision to have William be an usher, and has chosen to forgo the wedding to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the event.

Harry won’t be the only noticeable absence, with Markle also expected to skip the wedding and Middleton and King Charles not attending due to their respective health issues. In any case, we hope Shonda Rhimes is taking notes because the wedding has all the makings of a Bridgerton story arc.

