‘Reboot’ showrunner gives one last jab at Hulu following death of the series

With all the television series cancellations of late, it’s no surprise that some showrunners are starting to feel a bit resentful. One such creative decided that he would throw a little shade at Hulu after they canceled his series, Reboot. Steve Levitan is obviously feeling let down by the decision, with the show officially over after it was unable to find a new home.

The cancellation was a confusing one given that the reviews were decent and the show was even nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award. Upon hearing about the cancellation, Levitan stated that he intended to shop the show around, and despite another channel asking to look at the script for season two, it was ultimately not picked up.

In the wake of this, understandably frustrating news, Levitan made one last dig at the channel on Twitter.

Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot. Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things. Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it. #UnintentionalLimitedSerieshttps://t.co/9Y2xPDxDNL — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) February 7, 2023

Ironically enough, the series was about Hulu execs who were attempting to reboot a family sitcom from the 2000s. It followed the difficulty of getting the original actors to return to their roles whilst dealing with “their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to the logline. It stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Judy Greer, and was Levitan’s first creation since his Emmy-award-winning sitcom Modern Family finished its long run back in 2020.

It also starred Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, and Paul Reiser, and looked into how a fast-changing social landscape can impact rebooting a show from a few decades ago. You never know, maybe in 10 years time, someone will be super meta and do a reboot of Reboot.