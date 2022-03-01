Recent Oscar nominee joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple miniseries

Alfonso Cuarón is assembling a truly impressive cast for upcoming Apple TV Plus exclusive Disclaimer. Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline have signed up, Sacha Baron Cohen is in talks, and now 2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee is confirmed to appear.

The Power of the Dog star is up for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards, with his portrayal of the apparently weak and effeminate Peter Gordon one of the best things about the hotly tipped Western. Right now we don’t know what role he’s playing here, though details are emerging fast about this project, so we should get a finalized cast list quite soon.

Disclaimer will be Cuarón’s first project for Apple TV after signing a deal with them for exclusive content back in 2019. The acclaimed director is writing and directing every episode, the first time he’s taken on such a large undertaking. He’ll be adapting the story of Renée Knight’s novel of the same name, in which a celebrated journalist known for her investigations into corrupt institutions discovers a mysterious novel.

As she reads it, she realizes to her horror that the main character is clearly based on her and the plot refers to dark secrets in her own past she’d assumed were buried for good. I’m guessing the title ‘Disclaimer’ refers to the classic “all characters portrayed in this story are fictitious…” notice tucked away in novels and in the credits of movies and TV shows.

No word yet on when this will shoot or a release date, but the recent flurry of news could mean a 2022 production with a late 2023 release. More on Disclaimer as we hear it.