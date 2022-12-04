Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday.

Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.

Recently, the actress took to Tik Tok to share a hilarious scene from the seventh episode of Wednesday. In the said clip, Jenna Ortega’s titular character, who lives in her own monochrome world and abhors any social constructs, is horrified and evidently disgusted when she is shown a film scene where a girl is getting ready and putting on makeup.

In the scene, Tyler takes Wednesday on a date in a creepy cave and viewers expected him to turn on a horror film. But apparently, even though he was planning to deceive his (fake?) crush eventually, he knew what would horrify the elder Addams sibling more.

Apparently, the streamer has set aside the fact that Witherspoon has taken days to complete a series that fans have watched in a few hours. Netflix has taken to Twitter to celebrate the milestone that the Friends alum is also watching the show and has finally made it to the penultimate episode.

Reese Witherspoon finally made it to Episode 7 of Wednesday 🙈 pic.twitter.com/J09ARGTubD — Netflix (@netflix) December 4, 2022

Obviously, Wednesday stans were quick to give their seal of approval to Witherspoon’s selection, adding how the scene has also made it to their best moments from the Netflix hit.

I laughed so hard when I saw @ReeseW posting this on her TikTok 🤣

Loved that she wanted to share her reaction of that scene!



I found it such an hilarious choice by the writers.

I have to admit it…I kinda had @wednesdayaddams same reaction when the film popped up on the screen pic.twitter.com/8FelPBZcGF — Luisa (@LuisaTotaro) December 4, 2022

I knew immediately as soon as the music started 😭🤣 — Ambhar Guerrero (@g_ambhar) December 4, 2022

Some have expressed their inability to wait for a second season to get more of Wednesday and her unapologetic weirdness.

But did Wednesday ever go back for her snood? Need a season 2 to answer that unaddressed plot line — Nemesis Prime (@NemesisPrimeG1) December 4, 2022

Green light season 2 already — Luigi (@Luigi45006018) December 4, 2022

But strangely enough, a few seem to have started their own campaigns for canceled and yet-to-be-renewed shows like First Kill and Warrior Nun.

My only fatal flaw is I will complain forever about my favourite sapphic show being cancelled. #SaveFirstKill — Love, Danny 🎡 (@DannyWxo) December 4, 2022

#RenewWarriorNun It’s one of the best shows on Netflix imo pic.twitter.com/ub4xvF4PAY — Brianna (@brielyse18) December 4, 2022

Once again I am asking you to bring back my EMMY AWARD WINNING comfort show Julie and the Phantoms. — Love, Danny 🎡 (@DannyWxo) December 4, 2022

Though the future of these series remains as uncertain as the time Witherspoon will take to complete the Tim Burton show, saying that Wednesday’s presence on the streamer is confirmed won’t be too far-fetched.

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.