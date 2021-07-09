Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos

Geralt of Rivia and Ciri are front and center in the new poster for The Witcher season two, which just premiered its first look at WitcherCon this afternoon. Releasing to Netflix this December 17, the second season of the series will focus on Geralt and Ciri as they return to his home, Kaer Morhen.

In the poster (see below), Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, Geralt and Ciri respectively, stand facing away from the frame and towards a new future after the two finally came together at the end of the final episode of the first season. Geralt, sword in hand, stands protectively behind the young princess.

WitcherCon saw the premiere of the teaser trailer for the show, as well as a series of new photos and stills from the second season of Andrjez Sapkowski’s fantasy epic. The photos include new looks at the lovable bard Jaskier, singing his heart away as he’s wont to do, along with Ciri in some training garb as she speaks to Lambert.

There isn’t much to go on in these pictures, but those who have read the books by Andrjez Sapkowski know that there’s some fun stuff coming up ahead. No spoilers, obviously, but the season is going to be on everyone’s radar as it approaches towards the end of 2021. Either way, any new look at the awesome show is going to get fans excited for more.

The full description for season two can also be found below:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Season two of The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 17.