‘RHONJ’: The ridiculous and alarming warrior video, explained

Living as a The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan means feeling perplexed on the regular. Many (most?) of the arguments are illogical, the cast members complain when nothing is actually wrong, and every beautiful vacation becomes a chaotic mess before our eyes. And the warrior video is just one confusing part of this Bravo franchise… and another reason why a reboot would be welcome.

If there are two The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars who we would say will never, ever be BFFs, it would be Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. So it’s no wonder they’re the cast members who fought about the warrior video. But what is it?

What is the “warrior video” on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

According to Too Fab, RHONJ fans were stunned when they saw a video of Teresa Giduice’s now-husband Luis Ruelas shouting at what seemed to be a retreat for men only. Margaret wasn’t thrilled with this video, and we can’t exactly blame her.

Luis explained to the group that he focused on inner “work” at a camp called Warrior and his “thirsty ex” wanted to “humiliate” him by making the video public. We’re probably all thinking the same thing: whenever someone complains about their ex in these terms, they might be the problematic one…

Luis also shared that his friend created Warrior so men can “revisit their pain” and “get clarity.” Luis had a goal: to figure out “how to be vulnerable.” He said, “I went to apologize to a woman for not being honest and saying it’s over” and asked the RHONJ cast if they understood. We’re sure they don’t… and we don’t, either. First of all, naming a retreat or group “Warrior” is cringeworthy and creepy. Second of all, speaking to a therapist or trusted friend seems like a better idea.

As reported by ScreenRant, someone shared the video on Reddit, and people commented it was “weird” and unnerving. One fan said the men seemed “angry,” which is definitely why Margaret was concerned. In the video, Luis and other men have their shirts off. When Luis told his now ex-partner that he wanted to have a serious conversation when he returned home, one of the men shouted that he should speak from the heart and not his “f*cking brain,” which is disturbing to say the least. While he kept trying to talk, the other man kept yelling “feel her pain.” At the end of the video, he said he would ask her to marry him. The whole vibe is totally off, and we don’t know why he couldn’t just talk to her himself and skip this whole thing. This is the kind of toxic energy that no one needs.

Teresa can be harsh, and her constant conflict with the other RHONJ stars is exhausting. Some fans would be fine if she quit RHONJ or was fired because of her attitude. She sometimes makes zero sense, and likes to go on and on about petty grievances that don’t matter. But we’d be jerks if we didn’t want her and everyone else on the show to find lasting love, and fans hoped that Luis was the real deal. There was quite a disconnect between the Luis in the Warrior video and the Luis who said sweet nothings to Teresa 24/7 and seemed to be the answer to her prayers. While Teresa and Luis are still married and there’s no evidence that there’s trouble in paradise, this video will always be a dark part of their history.

