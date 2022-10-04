‘Rick and Morty’ fan theory suggests the Morty we know isn’t who we think

Rick and Morty season six launched last month and fans are enjoying the new adventures and the way the show has evolved over the years. But now an intriguing fan theory has surfaced on Reddit that may throw everything we know into question.

As the series has progressed, a recurring theme has developed that infinite versions of Rick and Morty exist in other universes. More specifically the Citadel, originally known as The Citadel of Ricks, is solid proof of numerous Ricks and Mortys are coexisting. While Ricks are portrayed as commanding the Mortys, one particular Morty — known to viewers as Evil Morty — decided to take a stand against the Council of Ricks and run for president.

He won, but unbeknownst to the Citadel’s inhabitants, Evil Morty has some nefarious tricks up his sleeve. So, it isn’t unheard of for a Morty to disguise themselves, which leads us to our theory.

Since the beginning, Rick and Morty have been polar opposites; Rick is reckless, selfish, and overbearing whereas Morty is kind, compassionate, and sensitive. However, in more recent episodes, it would seem that Morty has begun to adopt some — if not all — of Rick’s mannerisms. So, could Morty secretly be the young Rick?

So where is all this going? Wouldn’t it be the most ingenious self-preservation tactic to hide oneself in the body of another? Especially Morty, who isn’t an interdimensional fugitive like Rick is. So, in Rick’s eyes, if he disguised himself as Morty, he wouldn’t have nearly as much heat on him as a senseless adolescent than as a mad scientist. Think about every crazy thing we’ve seen in this show and whether this is really so implausible.