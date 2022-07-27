Adult Swim has just announced the definitive release date for Rick and Morty season 6, and it seems that the old eccentric scientist and his grandson are coming back sooner than expected.

There was a time when we had to wait almost three years to get a new season of the hit sci-fi sitcom, but it looks like Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon weren’t joking around when they promised to make the exhaustive interlude a tad more bearable.

And so, a day short of a year since the last episode of season 5 premiered on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty will officially be returning with another run on Sep. 4. The show’s Twitter page has shared an early sneak peek in the form of the image you see below, which sees Morty and his granddad flaunting their shredded six-pack stomachs, probably to the rest of the Smith/Sanchez household.

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

Previously on Rick and Morty, the titular protagonists made their way to The Citadel to de-age an older Morty, whereupon they were taken to President Morty, aka Evil Morty. There, the show’s overarching antagonist revealed his sinister intentions of destroying the Central Finite Curve, which, in theory, prohibited Ricks from all the alternate dimensions where he isn’t the smartest man alive to have access to the multiverse where he lives.

The villain found his freedom by doing exactly that, leaving Rick and Morty to deal with the chaotic aftermath of a multiverse in shambles. Given the show’s track record, we’re almost certain that the showrunners will completely toss that narrative aside in favor of more standalone episodes in season 6, so don’t get your hopes up about another struggle between C-137 and Evil Morty so soon after their last confrontation.

So, here we go, folks; onwards to season 6. Wubba lubba dub dub!