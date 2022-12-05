Recently, Netflix’s Wednesday became a success. While a second season has not yet been confirmed as of this posting, it received positive reviews, was watched by a lot of people, and, as is the case with any new project these days, has haters now.

A post on Reddit in a section where users can discuss horror is burning up with more than 600 comments and over 1,000 upvotes. The discussion initiator says for them the show did not feature the dynamic of The Addams Family present in other adaptations over the decades, was too reminiscent of other projects on Netflix about teens in various schools and while it is not necessarily a problem to reinvent, legacies of something should be respected. Several others have similar sentiments and, for one user, the monster in the show could have been adjusted as it was too familiar to earlier work in a franchise where James Gunn began.

For another, it is not so much that the show is bad, but that it is made for a different group than the demographic they are now in. They say once this is accepted, it is possible to enjoy a piece on its own merits without wanting something similar to stuff before.

Later in the discussion future criticisms touch on how the conflicts in the piece feel like they were written by an older generation, not in touch with contemporary culture. Others feel Wednesday and the two boys she had a love triangle with during the initial run of episodes did not have chemistry and, another adds knowing how close the family usually is, banishing Wednesday is unusual.

Wednesday features eight episodes. All are now available to watch on Netflix.