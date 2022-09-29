The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in no shortage of characters for you to dislike, but our inner fanboy tells us that the High King Gil-galad should’ve definitely been an exception to this general arrangement in the community. Alas, the monarch’s deceptive demeanor towards both Galadriel and Elrond, and perhaps possibly Celebrimbor, has sullied his case.

The fandom is now questioning if the show will ever be able to redeem Gil-galad if he continues down this path. Will we find it in ourselves to root for him by the time the War of the Last Alliance comes and the king of the Eldar leads his people in the final push against Sauron?

Some fans trust that Gil-galad will eventually see the error of his ways. Besides, watching him cleft Orcs in two with that badass spear of his will definitely make the community more amenable.

And even if he’s not exactly likable, he’ll grow to be a hero of his time.

Gil-galad has intentions beyond what he lets on. The Rings of Power writers have deliberately written the characters in a way that leaves room for growth. We don’t exactly expect to see Gil-galad at the height of his wisdom and splendor from the get-go, do we? Remember, there are still four more seasons of this to go through.

We’ll say one thing for him, though; Gil-galad is definitely kingly whenever he’s on-screen. As for whether he can be trusted, at least in this story junction, your guess is as good as ours.

The Rings of Power returns with its sixth episode tomorrow on Prime Video.