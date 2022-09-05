With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.

When The Stranger made his landing and Nori Brandyfoot came upon him, the two shared a brief and unassuming moment where the latter asked him not to hurt her, and she promised in turn not to hurt him. Now, one fan seems to think this may have resulted in a binding magical pact between The Stranger — who they presume to be Sauron — and the Hobbit ancestors, thus explaining why they seem to be more resilient to his evil and that of the One Ring in the Third Age.

It’s certainly a giant leap, especially since many are not convinced that The Stranger is Sauron, to begin with. By then, the Dark Lord had been biding his time in Middle-earth, so there’s no reason for him to be in such a stupified state.

Also worth noting is the fact that Tolkien intended the Hobbits’ unique strength to go hand in hand with their unambitious ways and simple way of looking at life. We couldn’t very well attribute Frodo’s heroism, and Bilbo before him, to an unwitting trick performed on the Enemy by their ancestors, now, could we?

The Rings of Power will continue this Friday on Prime Video.