Riot Games planning more ‘League of Legends’ content after ‘Arcane’ success

Netflix animated series Arcane has been nothing short of a phenomenon since it initially premiered on November 6, with fans going wild for the action-packed animated series that set up shop in the Top 10 most-watched list and has since refused to budge.

The style, tone, voice acting and spectacle have all come in for widespread praise, and it’s comfortably accessible enough for those that have never even heard of League of Legends before to become invested. Season 2 was announced to be in production a few days back, so the streaming service was evidently confident that it had a potential multi-year smash hit on its hands.

That could be just the tip of the iceberg, though, after Riot Games President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley revealed to Deadline that more live-action and animated content based on the League of Legends universe could be coming sooner than you think.

“Riot will eventually dabble in live-action, film and interactive content. Arcane may be Riot’s first major step into entertainment, but the gaming company is just testing the waters of TV and film content for now.”

Looking at how Netflix have approached Army of the Dead and The Witcher, two franchises that are split across live-action, animation, television and film, there’s no better place for a potential League of Legends universe to exist given the platform’s history for taking properties and building them up into multimedia monoliths with unlimited potential for expansion.