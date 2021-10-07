Riverdale Is Getting A Surprise Visit From Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina

The town of Riverdale is about to get even spookier with a special visit from another CW legend. That’s right, the big announcement that many fans have been waiting for came today: Sabrina Spellman is headed to our favorite terrifying little town.

Riverdale has seen its ups and downs and plenty of spooks and scares—fans have long been anticipating the arrival of Sabrina to the town. It looks like the event that would bring her to Riverdale is finally happening, and EW shared more about the chilling meeting today.

Talking to EW, Kiernan Shipka had this to say about the crossover event.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event. It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

The official Riverdale Instagram account also shared this post in anticipation of Sabrina’s arrival.

When can fans expect Sabrina’s arrival? The season 6 episode titled “The Witching Hour(s)” sees Cheryl performing a “dangerous spell” in an attempt to save a beloved Blossom, and she’s not taking on that spell alone. One, Sabrina Spellman, is here to help save the day and possibly the life of someone close to Cheryl’s heart.

She’s gone through enough, so we’re hoping the magical spell will do exactly what Cheryl and Sabrina intend. Plus, seeing those two together will be incredible; the sass, the power, and the emotion. It’ll be an event for sure.

Season 5 of Riverdale wrapped last night, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch up on the series and to re-watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before season 6 premieres.