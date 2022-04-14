Robbie Amell and Meng’er Zhang join ‘The Witcher’ season 3

The Witcher season three has announced new cast members joining Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in the fantasy series on Netflix. The new cast members will play royalty, warriors, hunters, and misfits in the next installment of the popular franchise. Here to step into the fray are Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin, who were welcomed to the continent on The Witcher‘s Twitter page.

Netflix’s companion site Tudum released descriptions for the new characters.

Robbie Amell, known for the Amazon Original series, Uploaded and 2019 sci-fi thriller Code 8, will play warrior Gallatin. “A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.”

Many of you will recognize Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi’s fierce younger sister, Xu Xialing, in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Zhang will be utilizing her combat skills as Milva, “a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary on the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her do so at their peril.”

Henry Skinner plays Prince William in the British satire comedy, The Windsors, and you might also remember him as a young Colin Firth in the musical sequel Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! Skinner will portray another Prince, this time, it is Prince Radovid, “royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir. Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and often drunken charm, Radovid surprises with how incisive he can be in matters of politics, but it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.”

Christelle Elwin appears relatively new to the scene; however, not only has she landed a part in The Witcher season three, but she will also be starring in Netflix’s adaptation of Sally Green’s YA fantasy trilogy Half Bad. Elwin will play Mistle, “a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves — and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone, and out for revenge until a chance meeting that changes everything.”

Season three of The Witcher is now in production, and the stakes are about to get a lot higher for our newly formed family. As more of the continent becomes aware of Ciri and her powers, Geralt takes her into hiding, hoping to protect her from the mages, beasts, and armies that have been sent to find her. Undertaking Ciri’s magical training, Yennifer wishes to discover more of the young royal’s magical abilities and untapped potential, so she takes them to the fortress of Aretuza, only to find themselves embroiled in treachery, political machinations, and dark magic. They must all fight back against the darkness that threatens their family – or risk losing one another for good.

The prequel to The Witcher, Blood Origin, has been confirmed to be released in 2022, with The Witcher season three slated for 2023.