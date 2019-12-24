Robbie Amell Would Love To Reprise His Role In The Flash

Robbie Amell, who once played Firestorm in the Arrowverse, is currently busy taking in the reception for his new movie called Code 8, but the actor has now said that he’d be open to reprising his role in The Flash as Ronnie Raymond.

Robbie stars as the main protagonist in the new sci-fi project along with his cousin Stephen Amell, who in the Arrowverse plays the part of the Green Arrow/Oliver Queen. On The Flash, the actor showed up as a STAR Labs scientist who got his powers after the explosion of the particle accelerator. Ronnie then merged with Professor Martin Stein and became Firestorm, but ultimately succumbed to a heroic death by saving Central City from a singularity.

Considering the ambiguous continuity of the Arrowverse and the fact that alternate realities are a thing, we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing Firestorm again. The good news is that Robbie is actually interested in bringing his character back, and he said as much when asked during a recent interview:

“Oh, yeah. Anytime that they want me to and I’m available, I’m there,” Amell said. “I love everyone on that show. Danielle is the sweetest. Everybody on that show is like family. It was nice to be able to be there, at the beginning, when they first started. It’s tough. There’s a lot of story to tell and a lot of characters to give their time. If it ever does work out, I’d love to go back, but I also don’t want to step on any toes. So many people there have earned their opportunities to have some great storylines. I think it would probably just be something small, but I would love it.”

When it comes to scheduling conflicts, Amell has a busy couple of years ahead, with the announcement that a Code 8 spinoff is already in development. Then again, that issue’s never stopped actors from taking on several roles concurrently in the past.

For now, though, the fate of the Arrowverse hangs in the balance, with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” set to conclude the biggest crossover event in the history of television on January 14th, 2020. Don’t miss out on all the fun!