Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Four And Five Synopses Tease A Thrilling Conclusion

In about three weeks’ time, The CW will conclude its biggest crossover event ever with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part Four and Five, which will see the remaining heroes of the Arrowverse put up one last stand against the Anti-Monitor.

The five-hour special event has so far delivered on its promises of grandeur by bringing together every superhero from the multiverse of DC and giving them a role in the story. But the surprise cameos and appearances weren’t the only things that left the fans in awe of what they were experiencing, as “Crisis” ended on a huge cliffhanger that destroyed all life in existence and left only a handful of heroes (now known as Paragons) and the villainous Lex Luthor to keep fighting the good fight in an effort to restore the universe.

But if the newly released plot description for Part Four is anything to go by, the world of the Arrowverse will also depend on its finest vigilante to save the day. See for yourself below:

ARROW “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

The synopsis for Part Five, meanwhile, doesn’t give out much, but teases that the multiverse will not be the same by the end of the crossover event.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim had previously claimed that there’ll be many surprises in the two remaining episodes of the crossover, and as far as ominous and ambiguous words go, this is a damn intriguing description for the finale of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which is set to premiere on January 14th, 2020.

Tell us, though, will you be tuning in for the grand finale? Or were you not a fan of the first few outings? Sound off in the usual place down below with your thoughts.