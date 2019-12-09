DC Fans Are Going Crazy For Crisis On Infinite Earth’s Cameos

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event has talked a big talk over the last few months, teasing cameos from across DC’s live-action universes. Last night, the first installment of the crossover aired as an episode of Supergirl and it only took the first few minutes of the hour for fans to conclude that the event would live up to its billing.

This consisted of a montage taking us first to the ‘Burtonverse’ Earth-89, where we see Robert Wuhl’s Alexander Knox reading about Batman stopping Joker, then to Earth-9 where we get a glimpse of the Titans-verse, and then Russell Tovey’s The Ray on Earth-X before finally (and best of all), stopping off at Earth-66 where Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson is out walking Ace the Bat-Hound: “Holy crimson skies of death!”

Sadly, all these universes were promptly destroyed by a wave of anti-matter, but I’m sure they’ll be restored by the time this crossover is done. All this is just a taster of what’s in store during “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” too, including Brandon Routh both as the Man of Steel from the Kingdom Come timeline and Smallville’s Tom Welling joining the party as well. Then there’s the small matter of, after 27 years of voicing Batman, Kevin Conroy will finally be appearing on screen as Bruce Wayne in live-action.

Naturally, all this went down very, very well with the fans, and here’s just a selection of the comments from Twitter:

Ole school Robin and Will Wheaton. Kicking it off with a mighty nerdy bang. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Supergirl — CJ (@CJStake) December 9, 2019

I forgot this was even a #Supergirl episode. Those opening minutes took me back #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/ESPbECD6RC — Johanna (@artistsreward) December 9, 2019

OMG!! ONLY A FEW MINUTES IN AND ALREADY SOME EPIC CAMEOS!! 🙊🙊😍😍 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths xx pic.twitter.com/wkGyYPiqyH — Siobhan #LoveTheLances 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) December 9, 2019

Crisis has been pretty gripping so far! Love the look in on different earth's in the multiverse and the different variations of Batman & Robin and others. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Megan Mae 💜⚡ (@MeganMae012) December 9, 2019

I should’ve never doubted this would cheer me up. I’m losing my mind seeing that I was right about #Titans AND Doom Patrol exist in Arrowverse multiverse. #Batwoman #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/9eblKD1Ecv — THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 9, 2019

Titans, Burt Ward & the Danny Elfman Batman theme, & Will Wheaton!!! And this just started, OMG #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/21DJ8HzbAk — Naomi (HAT-tee) (@hatie123) December 9, 2019

Personally, I’m officially hyped for what’s to come. Even getting a brief peek into the Burtonverse so many years later is a real treat. It’s interesting that the Joker appears to have come back to life as well and the bat-logo looks very Batman Beyond-esque – maybe Keaton’s Batman has retired and is training a new protégé? It’s also cool that the DC Universe shows like Titans and Doom Patrol are now linked by a shared multiverse. I’m sure there’s much more to come over the crossover, too, and I can’t wait.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” runs across The CW’s shows until it concludes on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.