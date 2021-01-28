Robert Rodriguez Reportedly Directing At Least 1 Episode Of The Book Of Boba Fett

Robert Rodriguez has done very well for himself in the Star Wars universe, considering he only stepped in to helm an episode of The Mandalorian as a favor to his close friend Jon Favreau when the original choice dropped out. “The Tragedy” was one of the best and most action-packed installments of the show to date, and led directly to Rodriguez signing on to executive produce spinoff The Book of Boba Fett alongside the team of Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The latest report is claiming that the prolific filmmaker is set to helm at least one episode of the series, too, which is admittedly something that felt like a foregone conclusion as soon as he was announced for the project. After all, Favreau and Filoni have each directed outings of The Mandalorian, while Rodriguez stepped behind the camera on Matador and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, both of which he created for his El Rey Network.

When a big name filmmaker heads to the small screen as an executive producer, they almost inevitably end up directing at least one episode of the show in question. David Ficher’s Mindunter, Martin Scorsese’s Boardwalk Empire, Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick, The Wachowskis’ Sense8 and James Gunn’s upcoming Peacemaker are just several examples, so it would be much more surprising if Rodriguez didn’t call the shots on The Book of Boba Fett at least once.

The real question is how heavily involved he’ll be in a creative capacity, when he’s become famous for tackling multiple roles behind the scenes as recently illustrated by Netflix smash hit We Can Be Heroes, which Rodriguez produced, wrote, directed, edited and acted as cinematographer on, although The Book of Boba Fett is an entirely different proposition.