Robert Rodriguez’s female-led ‘Zorro’ series takes another step forward

Even though we haven’t seen the character in live-action since Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ swashbuckling 2005 sequel, Zorro has suddenly become a hot property again.

There are currently three projects in the works across film and television focusing on the iconic outlaw, and the first one to be announced has just taken another significant step forward, despite being shifted across three different networks already following the initial announcement in December 2020.

As per Deadline, the female-led TV series being spearheaded by Robert Rodriguez was awarded a pilot order not too long ago, but The CW has just requested an additional six scripts, bringing the total up to seven. It hasn’t been given an official green light as of yet, but it’s said to be looking increasingly likely.

The show was initially set up at CBS, before moving over to NBC and then ultimately The CW, but commissioning seven teleplays is a strong indicator that the top brass are pleased with how development is progressing.

The untitled episodic effort joins Wilmer Valderrama’s period-set telenova and modern-day cyberpunk story Zorro 2.0 on the docket, but we’ll need to see which one ends up making it to the screen first.