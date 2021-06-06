Another Dead Rogue One Character Has Been Confirmed For Andor

The Disney Plus roster of Star Wars exclusives looks to be taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe route of joining the storytelling dots, at least if season 2 of The Mandalorian was any indication. Din Djarin’s first batch of episodes told a largely self-contained tale, but the sophomore batch blew the doors wide open and tied it into the mythology via a series of cameos from longtime live-action and animated favorites like Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker.

As a prequel to a prequel, Andor has both the creative leeway to establish its place in the Star Wars timeline, while still facing constrictions as to who can show up when and where. So far, the only familiar face from Rogue One officially confirmed for the cast, aside from the titular character, has been Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and even then she was reprising her initial role from Revenge of the Sith for the first time in over a decade.

However, a second returnee has now been confirmed, but it’s hardly what you’d describe as a game changer. Various set photos and videos making the rounds online have revealed that Duncan Pow will be back as Ruescott Melshi. If that’s not instantly jogging your memory, he was briefly seen as a military sergeant during the Battle of Scarif, although it’s established that he’s got history with Diego Luna’s title hero, so that’s presumably how he’ll factor into the narrative.

Production is still underway on the Star Wars spinoff, with the cast and crew recently relocating from Pinewood Studios to the picturesque north of Scotland for more exterior filming, although Andor is expected to call it a wrap in the next few weeks. As of yet, though, an official premiere date has not been announced.