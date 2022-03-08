Rosario Dawson gives an amusing response to Ahsoka Tano’s MIA status

When a Star Wars show set around the time of The Mandalorian brings back a classic character, fans inevitably wonder what they were doing during the Galactic Civil War. This gets especially intriguing with any Jedi who survived Palpatine’s purge, as the original trilogy established that apart from Luke Skywalker none of them were major players in the Rebel Alliance. One particularly eyebrow-raising absence is Ahsoka Tano, who you’d expect to be on board given that she was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan.

A fan on Twitter called out Ahsoka with a hilarious image showing Rosario Dawson in full Ahsoka make-up fiddling with her phone, implying that she was kicking back and taking it easy during the galaxy’s biggest tussles.

Dawson responded with laughter, saying that she’s sure Ahsoka was out there “fightin’ the good fight:”

😂😭😂😭 I mean… it’s a big galaxy with a lot of baddies… you know she be fightin’ the good fight always… https://t.co/90dAiec3Kg — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 6, 2022

Ahsoka did indeed play a key role in the Rebellion, acting as an intelligence and communications specialist connecting various cells to one another. Her codename was “Fulcrum”, but as she knew her past as a Jedi would paint a big target on her back, she largely kept to the shadows and conducted clandestine operations.

However, there really is no indication she ever participated in the major battles of the Rebel Alliance, though we can’t entirely rule out the possibility that she was secretly helping out behind the scenes.

Hopefully, we’ll find out more about Ahsoka’s activities during the original trilogy era in her upcoming Disney Plus show. Filming of the show’s eight episodes is scheduled to begin over the next few weeks, meaning it’ll likely premiere in mid-2023. After her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it’s going to be great to see a story completely focusing on Ahsoka, especially since we’re going to get the live-action debut of Thrawn.