Rosario Dawson Hints At Ahsoka’s Return On The Mandalorian Season 2

Rosario Dawson made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in last Friday’s episode of The Mandalorian, which pretty much broke the internet. And though we’ve only got three outings left to go of season 2, it looks like she’ll be returning soon in at least one of them.

The actress appears to have accidentally hinted that she’ll be back as Ahsoka again and not only that, but we may know that she’ll be appearing alongside another iconic character. As pointed out by Twitter user @BeingKrennic, actor Simon Kassianides recently shared a photo of himself and Dawson on Instagram, which the latter then reposted on her Story, writing that she had fun working with him on The Mandalorian.

Now, we know that Kassianides made his debut on the Star Wars show in 2×03 as Axe Wolves, a cohort of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Ahsoka, though, didn’t turn up until episode 5. So, what does this tell us? Well, it seems clear that Dawson has dropped the bombshell that not only will she be back again, but that she’ll be returning in the same outing as Bo-Katan and her fellow Mandalorian warriors Axe and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks). This should be an epic reunion for fans, too, as the pair are old allies.

"On her new Instagram, Rosario Dawson, shared how she enjoyed working with Simon Kassianides, who plays Axe Woves. Is it possible that Dawson indirectly hinted / confirmed that Ahsoka could still return this season?" Source: https://t.co/811A1NmkKp pic.twitter.com/OFaAYEziob — Director Krennic (@BeingKrennic) November 30, 2020

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“Chapter 13: The Jedi” left things vague on exactly where Ahsoka is in her life at this point, though we discovered that she was still on the tail of Grand Admiral Thrawn. If her and Bo-Katan share the screen again, we could get some answers on what happened to Sabine Wren, last seen going off with Ahsoka to find Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels. Likewise, we might even find out more about how Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber to Moff Gideon.

In any case, we should find out soon enough, as The Mandalorian continues Fridays on Disney Plus.