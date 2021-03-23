Ruby Rose Breaks The Silence On Wallis Day Taking Over From Her On Batwoman

Batwoman fans got an unexpected surprise on Sunday when they learned that Kate Kane would be returning to the show. After season 1 star Ruby Rose’s departure, the story focus switched to Javicia Leslie’s new hero Ryan Wilder. A large part of this current run has been about Kane’s sudden disappearance, though, with the most recent episode confirming that a body recovered from a plane crash was an exact DNA match for her.

But, with a few teasing shots of an injured woman recovering in a Gotham barbershop, it’s clear that Kate is back. She’ll now be played by Krypton and The Royals star Wallis Day, who’ll presumably butt heads with the new Batwoman after she discovers her superhero identity has been usurped. Fans of the show were pleased with the news, too, as Kane was a popular character and Day had been their favorite pick to replace Rose.

But one person unusually silent was the actress herself, who left the series under somewhat mysterious circumstances early last year. Fortunately, this seems like an oversight rather than sour grapes, as she’s now taken to Instagram to say the following:

“I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate @wallisday yesterday. I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to. I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt. I feel great. I have nothing but good vibes.”

Rose can next be seen in Vanquish, a crime thriller in which she’ll be show up as an ex-Russian drug courier trying to lead a normal life as a mom. But she’s dragged back into the underworld when a retired cop portrayed by Morgan Freeman kidnaps her daughter and forces her to use her skills to take out gangsters. It sounds like a good time and seeing Freeman play a villain will be neat. That’s out on VOD on April 23rd.

And as The CW show? Well, the rest of the series should be a fun watch as we see Kate Kane’s recovery and how Ryan Wilder deals with not being the only Batwoman in town. I’m thinking relationships will be frosty at first, but in the end they’ll realize they’ve got a lot in common and can work well together.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.