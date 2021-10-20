Ruby Rose Slams Batwoman Cast And Crew, Details Shocking Set Conditions

Arrowverse fans were shocked when Ruby Rose announced her abrupt departure from Batwoman after just one season back in May 2020. Since then, the actress has cited various reasons for her decision, including citing lingering side effects of a serious neck injury and an allergic reaction to her superhero costume, but it felt like we weren’t getting the whole story. Now, the star has decided “enough is enough” and has elected to share her truth in a series of scathing social media posts in which she slams the CW series’ cast and crew.

Rose took to her Instagram stories early this Tuesday to voice her multiple issues with both Batwoman producers and her former co-stars, alleging numerous instances of toxic on-set behavior, ranging from disrespectful behavior to reckless endangerment of crew members’ lives. Those Rose specifically called out include EPs Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schlechter.

Enough is enough,” Rose wrote. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. [Former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman] Peter Roth, you are first up. You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

Rose then shared videos from a doctor’s surgery from when she injured her neck filming the series, as well as revealing she also suffered from a major rib injury and tumor.

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on bawoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs,” she continued.

The actress also shared the message she delivered to announce her absence from Comic-Con 2019, shortly following her health issues. “Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend… but then saying ‘we won’t announce it, you have to,'” she wrote.

The Australian star elaborated by declaring that she would never return to “that awful show” and accused the series’ bosses of having “ruined Kate Kane and destroyed Batwoman.”

“So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT,” Rose continued. “I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay i was going to have to sign my rights away[…] A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost 2 stunt doubles, i got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. a woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a go fund me… she’s a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid.”

In other slides, Rose accused EP Dries of having “no heart” and alleged that production only eventually shut down because “the government pulled it” and not because of the incident that left someone paralyzed. What’s more, Rose says co-star Dougray Scott “hurt a female stunt double he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare.” She also mentions some personal differences with Camrus Johnson, who Rose labels an “egomaniac kid”.

Neither the Batwoman team nor the network has responded to Rose’s allegations at this time. Batwoman season 3 – which stars Rose’s successor Javicia Leslie – continues tonight on The CW following its premiere last week.