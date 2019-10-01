Ruby Rose Says Old White Men Probably Won’t Like Batwoman

With the premiere of Batwoman just a few days away, fans of the popular superhero are pretty excited to begin watching the series. Lead actress Ruby Rose, however, is already assuming that a large demographic of those people won’t enjoy her new show.

According to her, this isn’t really a series for “white old men,” saying the following in a recent interview:

“Some people will love the show, some people might be surprised and find that they really enjoy it, and some people might not see themselves on the screen and therefore not see the point. But there’s obviously plenty of shows for people like that. There’s plenty of shows for white old men.”

There are certain parts of that quote that are definitely true, as it’s hard to deny that there are many shows out there that exist mostly to entertain white men. At the same time, though, it does feel counterproductive to throw shade at a group of people who make up a large portion of Gotham City’s fanbase.

This certainly doesn’t bode well for a series that’s receiving less-than-stellar reviews. Given how much negativity and controversy’s already surrounding the show, it seems unwise for Rose to alienate potential viewers early on. While a lot of what she’s saying may make sense to some, it can also be offensive to others. Regardless of where you stand on her statement, it’s probably not a smart move for the star to roll her eyes at an entire group of people.

This also isn’t the first time that Batwoman has been accused of being anti-male. The CW’s upcoming program is aimed at female empowerment, but seems to be convincing many viewers (at least early on) that the show’s actually intent on bashing men. It’s likely that this isn’t the case and many sexist trolls online are just getting mad for no reason, but Rose’s comments definitely don’t help the situation.

In any case, we’ll soon get to decide for ourselves if the network’s newest addition is worth a watch, as the first episode of Batwoman will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 6th on The CW.