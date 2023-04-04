Potterheads were shocked after it was rumored that HBO has plans to create a Harry Potter TV series. Unfortunately, the news of this upcoming TV series was met with mixed reactions. Interestingly, none of the reasons have to do with The Wizarding World‘s creator, J.K. Rowling.

There’s a divide among fans on Twitter and Reddit as to whether or not this show should be created. Plenty of good arguments were thrown around, arguing why this show should or should not exist. Some fans believed that other Harry Potter/Wizarding World stories should be created rather than bringing back Harry and his group of friends. Others used the “nobody asked for this” argument since the films only ended in 2011.

@HBO NOBODY ASKED FOR A HARRY POTTER REBOOT AND WE DONT WANT IT!!!

WHAT ABOUT ALL THE OTHER STUFF YALL NEED TO BE DOING?!?! — 🔮❤️‍🔥Da Really Deally ❤️‍🔥🔮 (@itsjustChynna_) April 4, 2023

They could’ve just adapt Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in to movie or tv show. Or maybe create a new storyline in the Harry Potter universe. https://t.co/LssRN28bJL — Bookjunkie (@Hulusogreen) April 4, 2023

Imagine thinking that anyone wants a Harry Potter reboot in 2023 — here to destroy (@itsn0tmorgan) April 4, 2023

Overall, fans are mixed about the idea of creating a Harry Potter TV series. This is mostly because the actors in the films were iconic in their roles and fans worry that the TV version would not live up to standards. Conversely, some argued that the TV series would introduce a brand new cast that would give more life to the characters we see in the books.

However, others argued that a Harry Potter TV series would give more room to tell these characters’ stories, especially due to the number of things that were changed or removed during the film adaptations. Others believed that this TV series would be the perfect opportunity to “fix Dumbledore” in Goblet of Fire since “he was not calm” when he asked Harry if he put his name down for the Triwizard Tournament.

There is an argument to be made that supporting a Harry Potter TV series would also mean supporting J.K. Rowling, known to have strong anti-trans views. While some of the film’s cast members have either abstained from or supported the author’s views, the film’s main cast has continuously shown support for the trans and LGBT+ community post-Harry Potter.

Then again, there was the success of Hogwarts Legacy and how despite numerous calls to boycott the game, it received massive success before and after launch.

I really wanted this 10 years ago. Now, I just want everyone to stop producing anything that puts money in J.K. Rowling's pockets.



Daniel Radcliffe was an excellent Harry Potter (and is a true LGBTQ ally).



Rowling ruined the IP with her anti-trans hate. Just let the IP die. https://t.co/bJAyWoA9fT — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 4, 2023

Setting aside how absurdly unnecessary a HARRY POTTER reboot is in the first place, I’d just rather we not continue to give billions to a woman who has made it her life mission to invalidate the existence of trans women & endanger our lives with her unrelentingly hateful rhetoric — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 4, 2023

Watching Harry Potter HBO and getting flickering lights and text to kill all trans people pic.twitter.com/2GCraA9J8D — Jo 🌺🎬 (@Goldxn_Violin) April 4, 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav announced plans to revive the Harry Potter franchise back in Nov. 2022, as he believed that it will help bring profits back to the company. However, his plans were met with mockery after he got the years wrong for each of the franchises he mentioned during that Q3 meeting.

The rumored HBO Harry Potter TV series will follow the story of all seven Harry Potter books with each season being based on each book. At the moment, a cast for the series has not yet been announced, although we know that it’s likely that Rowling will be part of the show’s production.