Rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi Leak Details Epic Darth Vader Battle

When Hayden Christensen was announced to be returning as Darth Vader in Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the internet lost its collective sh*t. When that was almost immediately followed up by Lucasfilm promising us ‘the rematch of the century’ between the former master and apprentice, it became clear what the marquee set piece of the entire project was going to be.

The Prequel Trilogy’s Anakin Skywalker will obviously be getting an assist from the effects team seeing as Revenge of the Sith left him overcooked and extra crispy, but a new report from Making Star Wars offers that the stunt performers involved in the show will be doing their fair share of the heavy lifting as well after leaking what’s said to be one of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s biggest action sequences.

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The single battle between the two friends-turned-enemies reportedly took two weeks to shoot this past August, and will see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader reacquaint themselves on rocky terrain. The Jedi uses the Force to send his former protege flying 50 feet through the air, but that barely slows him down.

Vader is said to be sporting a nearly identical costume to the Rogue One version, which would make sense chronologically when they’re only really separated in the timeline by a decade or so, while McGregor occupies the middle ground between the pristine prequel Obi-Wan and Alec Guinness’ grizzled hermit. Looking at the post-production schedule, fingers crossed November’s Disney Plus day brings some footage at long last.