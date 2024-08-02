‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ release date, trailer, contestants, and more

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been around for 16 seasons, and a new spin-off — RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars — will have queens from all over the world competing against each other to earn their spot in the international pavilion of the Drag Race Hall of Fame and be crowned the “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Recommended Videos

The success of RuPaul’s Drag Race gave birth to franchises in different countries, and now, international queens will get to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent on a global scale while sharing their cultures. The 12 drag queens competing have been revealed, and among them are fan favorites.

Alyssa Edwards (United States) – RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 2

Athena Likis (Belgium) – Drag Race Belgique season 1

Eve Le Queen (Philippines) – Drag Race Philippines season 1

Gala Varo (Mexico) – Drag Race Mexico season 1

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom) – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3

Kween Kong (Australia) – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil) – Drag Race Brazil, season 1

Nehellenia (Italy) – Drag Race Italia season 2

Pythia (Canada) – Drag Race Canada season 2

Soa de Muse (France) – Drag Race France season 1

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland) – Drag Race Germany season 1

Vanity Vain (Sweden) – Drag Race Sweden season 1

A gag-worth gathering of glamazons

Mama Ru will be hosting and judging RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars and joining the panel of judges are resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims. The trailer also revealed a slew of guest judges including Brazilian model Adriana Lima, TV host and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Matthews, designer and TV personality Carson Kressley, Irish TV host and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Graham Norton, and model Jasmine Tookes just to name a few. The challenges are fiercer than ever, and the drag queens will have to step up their game to beat their competition. The winner will go home with a whopping $200,000 grand prize.

To celebrate the new spin-off, the show’s production company World of Wonder and MTV collaborated with All Out, an organization that fights for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, to donate $100,000 to the Drag Saves the World fund. The organization’s executive director, Matt Beard, said the partnership is a statement of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. “The funds raised will directly transform and protect lives, supporting safe houses, evacuation, emergency support and more to those bravely defending human rights in the most challenging environments,” Beard added. Fans can donate to the cause by accessing the QR code that will be shown at the end of every episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars will exclusively premiere with two episodes on Paramount Plus on Aug. 16. It will be available on Paramount Plus in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Latin America on Sept. 20, and in France on Sept. 21. Streaming in Japan will follow later this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy