Ryan Reynolds is starring in The Adam Project, which premieres on Netflix this Friday, March 11. But ahead of the release of the sci-fi film, the 45-year-old appears in a new Kraft Macaroni and Cheese commercial alongside his young co-star in the movie, 13-year-old actor Walker Scobell.

In the film, both Reynolds and Scobell play the character of Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who teams up with his younger self to save the future, after accidentally crash-landing in the year 2022.

And it seems as though playing a younger version of the wisecracking Reynolds rubbed off on Scobell a little too much, as evidenced by the 30-second spot.

“Kraft Mac & Cheese, if your parents don’t buy it, stop loving them,” Scobell says in one take. “Kraft Mac & Cheese, if cheese and rainbows had a baby,” he says in another before Reynolds is forced to intervene. “This might be my fault, he plays a 12-year-old me in that movie we’re doing,” he says to the director. “I can fix this.”

After some terse words are exchanged, Scobell finally gets it right. “Kraft Mac & Cheese, help yourself,” he says with a sparkle, into the camera.

In addition to Reynolds and Scobell, The Adam Project stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo as the Adams’ mother and father, as well as Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldaña, and Alex Mallari Jr.