Samuel L. Jackson confirms an Avenger for ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson is sharing exciting news about the upcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion — including the presence of a specific Avenger.

Jackson was a guest on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where he talked about his gripping and emotional Apple Plus series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Of course, he was also asked about Secret Invasion. Jackson spoke about the cast, and that’s where he mentioned working with a good buddy.

“Don, Don Cheadle. I got Don, that’s my golf buddy. I didn’t realize it, but til we did this thing, I was like, ‘We’ve never worked together.’ We just kinda know each other, hang out and laugh… but we’d never worked together and we finally [got to work together].”

While we’re not sure exactly what role Cheadle’s James Rhodes, aka War Machine, will play in Secret Invasion, we hope it’s a big one. The actors are both dedicated to their roles within the MCU, and the brand of humor, snark, and talent they bring to their characters is next level.

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel's Secret Invasion 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

We would love to see a healthy dose of interaction between Nick Fury and Rhodes. Jackson also recently confirmed the addition of a Black Panther star in Secret Invasion.

Disney Plus shared the following details about Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

While you wait for the debut of Secret Invasion, you can check out the other excellent series and films on Disney Plus under the Marvel umbrella.