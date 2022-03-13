Samuel L. Jackson confirms ‘Black Panther’ star for ‘Secret Invasion’

Even though an official release date has yet to be announced, or even a release window for that matter, Secret Invasion is without a doubt one of the most hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects of Phase Four.

Part of that is down to seeing Samuel L. Jackson take center stage in the franchise for the very first time after making upwards of a dozen appearances, while the infiltration of Earth by a cabal of shapeshifting aliens capable of mimicking literally anyone provides a storytelling device that could reverberate throughout the mythology for years.

Then there’s the cast, which offers an intoxicating blend of new and familiar faces alike. Returning stars Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Cobie Smulders will be joined by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones veteran Emilia Clarke, the fast-rising Kingsely Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, and more.

However, Jackson may have accidentally let another cat out of the bag during a recent chat with Josh Horowitz, where he name-dropped Martin Freeman as being part of the ensemble. We’ve known for a while the actor’s Everett Ross would be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but this is the first time he’s been named in conjunction with Secret Invasion.

It makes sense, though, given that no self-respecting MCU project is complete without a middle-aged dude in a suit who works for a government agency of some description. Freeman hasn’t exactly been an active part of canon, having not been seen since Black Panther released in February 2018, so he was about due for a double-pronged comeback.