‘Secret Invasion’ set pic confirms ‘Friends’ star is the MCU’s new POTUS

By the nature of its storyline, Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion TV series is going to have to operate on a global scale. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn, the show will follow Nick Fury and nice-guy Skrull Talos as they investigate a sinister infiltration of the planet by an evil subset of the shape-shifting species. Though it’s to take place in London, set pics confirm that it’ll explore how America is affected by the Skrull invasion, too. By featuring the MCU’s newest President of the United States.

Instagram user @the_insta_phils recently shared some snaps from location filming on the streets of the U.K. capital, which included numerous interesting details. For one, a newspaper that seemingly confirmed Don Cheadle will be reprising War Machine in the series. Given this big news, it’s easy to overlook the fake paper’s other revelation — that Rhodey will accompany “President Ritson” across the pond for “emergency talks” amid the Earth-wide crisis.

See the image via the third slide in the post below:

It has since been determined that the actor playing Ritson is prolific character actor Dermot Mulroney. Mulroney is arguably most known for his recurring stints on such hit TV shows as Friends, New Girl, Arrested Development and Shameless. He’s also recognizable from his roles in movies like Young Guns, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Insidious: Chapter 3.

Ritson is the first POTUS to appear in the MCU since William Sadler’s Matthew Ellis from Iron Man 3, a part he reprised on TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the WHIH Newsfront shorts. Though the Avengers have clashed with the government through Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, the franchise has surprisingly had little interest in dealing with the President, but apparently, that’s about to change in Secret Invasion, which looks set to be a kind of political conspiracy thriller… Just with aliens.

Secret Invasion is either coming to Disney Plus later this year or in early 2023.