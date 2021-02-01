Home / tv

The Internet Pays Tribute To Saved By The Bell Star Dustin Diamond

We’ve received some sad news today, as Dustin Diamond, most known for his breakout turn as Screech in iconic sitcom Saved by the Bellhas died at the age of 44.

Diamond was rushed to the hospital after suffering from debilitating pain only a few weeks ago, and it’s now been confirmed by his representatives that the actor has passed away from stage 4 lung cancer. Given the short period of his illness, fans are shocked and saddened by the tragic news, with social media full of those who grew up watching Diamond on the classic NBC series paying tribute to him.

Saved by the Bell might’ve been an ensemble show, but it was Samuel “Screech” Powers who often stole the spotlight, thanks to his larger-than-life personality and Diamond’s physical comedy chops. And as the following tributes make clear, the actor was a lot of people’s favorite of the cast when they were kids.

Last year, Peacock debuted a Saved by the Bell revival, featuring four members of the original cast: Mario Lopez (Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack) and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly). And with the franchise in rude health, Diamond will remain a “TV icon” for years to come, as actor Eric West pointed out.

Prior to the 2020 reboot, Diamond had been a fixture across all forms of the franchise – the initial short-lived Good Morning, Miss Bliss (1988-1989), Saved by the Bell (1989-1993), SBTB: The College Years (1993-1994) and SBTB: The New Class (1993-2000). There was hope he could return for the new series in season 2 as well before this tragic news.

Let’s hope the producers do the right thing and honor him in some way in the next season instead.

Thank you for making geeks cool, sir.

Post-Screech, Diamond was known for his stand-up comedy performances, as well as various appearances on TV on reality and game shows and cameos in a host of movies. From 2009-2013, he was married to former Big Brother contestant Jennifer Misner. If you’re looking to remember his work in his most famous role, Saved by the Bell is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Rest in peace, Dustin Diamond. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this tough time.

