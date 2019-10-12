Scarlet Witch Will Finally Get Her Comic-Accurate Suit In WandaVision

In the years since Scarlet Witch made her MCU debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the popular movie heroine has managed to carve out an identity of her own that stands apart from her comic book equivalent. This goes especially for the design of Elizabeth Olsen’s character, which consists of a far more down-to-Earth getup than the relatively showy costume she sports on the page.

But while you’d look a lot less silly walking down the street dressed as the MCU Wanda Maximoff than the comic book version, many fans are still curious to see how the latter design would translate to live-action. And according to a source close to We Got This Covered – the same one that told us about the She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel TV shows before either project was officially announced – we’ll only have to wait until the upcoming WandaVision series to find out.

Yes, apparently Scarlet Witch will be seen wearing her comic accurate costume in the Disney Plus series, and though it could be a while before we can see the getup for ourselves, the promo material for the show already seems to be hinting at the outfit’s debut.

Specifically, you may recall the poster that emerged back in August, which showed Wanda sat alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision in a stylistic parody of a 1950s sitcom. Look to the top left of the image and you’ll notice Wanda’s shadow wearing what appears to be her angular headpiece from the comics.

You can expect to get a much better look at Scarlet Witch’s new costume when WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. After that, the heroine returns promptly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7th of the same year.