Scarlett Johansson Not Voicing Black Widow In Marvel’s What If…?

The closer we get to the premiere of Disney Plus animated series What If…?, the more we discover that some of the franchise’s biggest names aren’t going to be lending their vocal talents to the show. Following the previous reveals that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. won’t be taking part as Captain America and Iron Man, the full voice cast has been released, and there’s no sign of Scarlett Johansson either.

Marvel Studios were probably trying to keep this one under wraps lest any conspiracy theories crop up following the bombshell news the actress is suing Disney for breach of contract over Black Widow‘s Disney Plus Premier Access release, a battle that’s poised to get ugly looking at the barbs being traded by the Mouse House and Johansson’s representatives already.

Tom Holland isn’t involved despite the presence of Spider-Man, so some heavy hitters are notably absent, with half of the OG Avengers unaccounted for. Don’t fret, though, because the entire roster is hardly lacking in star power, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Don Cheadle the latest names added to the official ensemble along with Rachel McAdams, less than two weeks before What If…? lands on streaming.

That’s in addition to Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and many more, which is nothing short of mind-boggling.