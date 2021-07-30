MCU Fans Support Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

Warner Bros. sent shockwaves through the industry when the studio announced the entire slate of 2021 movies were debuting on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, leading to some big names blasting the call, including Dune director Denis Villenueve and golden boy Christopher Nolan. However, they never got sued for it.

That makes Scarlett Johansson’s decision to pursue legal action against Disney all the more noteworthy, especially when it’s come weeks after Black Widow landing on Disney Plus Premier Access. As a matter of principle it’s understandable, but we’re still talking about someone who took top billing and an executive producer’s credit in return for a $15 million upfront salary, and the fact the actress filed a lawsuit would indicate there’s an awful lot of money left on the table she believes that she’s owed.

The Mouse House have already publicly responded, but it’s a messy situation to see play out in front of the world. As you can see below, though, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have the longtime Natasha Romanoff’s back.

Scarlett Johansson suing Marvel is a terrible look for Disney. They really should renegotiate these deals as they didn’t reflect the company’s enormous shift to streaming. The thing is Disney still benefits from the shift but the talent doesn’t. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 30, 2021

its sad that the favourite character from her whole career, the character that scarlett loved the most to portray, has this bittersweet goodbye with feuds and trials. scarlett and natasha deserved so much better. — julia ⴵ (@filmtasha) July 29, 2021

Disney and Scarlett after her lawsuit pic.twitter.com/yXZTa73X3W — scarlett's lawyer ⧗ ᗢ (@scarlettverse) July 30, 2021

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AT THE VERY MOMENT pic.twitter.com/5kV6OEH3fd — уele ‎⧗ (@natashasmygem) July 30, 2021

we will support you always! we love you scarlett <3 pic.twitter.com/AmTrF5jehj — scarlett source (@scarjoworld) July 29, 2021

the fact scarlett sat through the entire press tour with a smile on her face promoting the movie she waited years for and was so proud of while being treated like sh*t behind closed doors by disney is honestly just making me sad now 🙁 — Seleya ⚡️| saw black widow (@shansremedy) July 29, 2021

now we know why scarlett doesn’t have much promotion for her own movie just like florence did and also she did not go to black widow premiere hmmm it makes sense now — elo ‎⧗ nat loml (@doraemaynat) July 29, 2021

from: scarlett johansson

to: disney



u should know that im a better shot when im pissed off pic.twitter.com/VAGhgYv8p0 — 💭 (@scarthinker) July 29, 2021

Scarlett Johansson trying to enter Disneyland



Disney: pic.twitter.com/65jDXoUYzN — єℓ мι∂ωιиgσ (@Ogniwdim) July 30, 2021

Heading into this weekend, Black Widow had brought in just under $320 million at the box office, after suffering the steepest second frame drop in MCU history. Like most of the franchise’s biggest names, Johansson’s contract would have included performance-related bonuses and back-end profit participation deals, and Cate Shortland’s prequel clearly isn’t going to come close to matching the sort of theatrical earnings it would have managed were it not for both the pandemic and Premier Access.

What happens from here will be very interesting to see unfold, and it’s fortunate for Disney’s money men that Black Widow marked her final outing in the MCU, or an even bigger can of worms could have been opened.