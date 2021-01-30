Season 2 Of Netflix Smash Hit Lupin Coming This Summer

Bridgerton may have stolen the majority of the headlines after vastly exceeding early projections to become Netflix’s biggest original show ever, but that shouldn’t overshadow the achievements of Lupin. Even with Shonda Rhimes’ period drama knocking The Witcher from the summit of the all-time Top 10 most-watched list, the French crime thriller is still the third most popular series in the platform’s history.

Lupin drew in an estimated 70 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available, and it became the first French production to ever crack the Top 10 in the United States, while it reached the #1 spot in over a dozen countries. X-Men: Days of Future Past and Intouchables star Omar Sy has been winning rave reviews for his performance as gentleman thief Assane Diop, while the show itself has been the subject of widespread critical acclaim, currently holding a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A lot of viewers were left disappointed that Lupin only ran for five episodes, and was easily binged in a day, but Netflix has now confirmed that the next five installments will be arriving sooner than people were anticipating, with Lupin: Part 2 set to drop this summer, as you can see from the teaser image below.

Smart, stylish and self-aware, Lupin follows Sy’s criminal as he finds himself inspired by fictional thief Arsene Lupin in a meta twist on the source material, which dates back over a century and is widely regarded as one of France’s most famous literary creations. Now that the cat is out of the bag and the show has become a global phenomenon, the pressure is on for Part 2 to maintain the high quality of the first run.