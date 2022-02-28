Season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit ‘Sex/Life’ adds 5 new cast members

Netflix’s hit series, Sex/Life, has begun filming its second season, and if it’s anything like the first, expect a hot and steamy set of episodes. The Sarah Shahi-led television series is also set to expand its character roster for season two, adding five new actors to the lineup.

According to Deadline, actors Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, and Wallis Day have been cast in recurring roles for the upcoming second season. Their roles are not yet known.

The popular series drew in 67 million households in its first four weeks after its debut in June 2021 and received mixed reviews from critics. Rounding out the main cast are Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette, with Jonathan Sadowski, Meghan Heffern, Amber Goldfarb, and Li Jun Li as supporting members.

The popular show sees Shahi as housewife Billie Connelly, who is suffering from a midlife crisis and experiencing nostalgia for her former exciting life with her ex-boyfriend while fighting the urge to remain loyal to her caring husband, Cooper.

The drama was created and written by Stacy Rukeyser and is inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley also serve as executive producers.

The final scene of the season one finale of Sex/Life saw Shahi’s Billie running back into the arms of her ex-boyfriend Brad for one last romantic encounter. Filming has begun in Toronto, and there is no word yet on when season two will air.