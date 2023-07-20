‘Secret Invasion’ just gave Black Widow a better tribute than ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It’s long been a point of contention for Marvel lovers that Avengers: Endgame never gave Natasha Romanoff a funeral. The closest we came to some kind of posthumous memorial for the OG Avenger was Yelena visiting her grave in Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. In some way, Secret Invasion episode five rubs this injustice in our faces even further, by giving Talos the on-screen funeral Nat never got.

And yet the same episode also provides Agent Romanoff with a perfect tribute, one which shows just how callous the Avengers were in apparently disregarding the death of their friend and fellow founding member. Now the most wanted man in the world, Nick Fury has to pass through customs in Finland in disguise as a mature Caucasian man. Once he’s out and reunited with Sonya Falsworth, he removes a familiar device from his face — a photostatic facial mask, as introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

The only thing is that this gadget, essentially a more advanced version of the face-changing masks preferred by Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible movies, has been renamed since we last saw it. Sonya refers to the gizmo as “the Widow’s Veil.” Although the device has been utilized by various characters at this point, across its appearances in the likes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was Natasha who pioneered its usage in the MCU.

Memorably, she impersonated World Security Councilwoman Pamela Hawley when infiltrating the WSC’s meeting with corrupt S.H.I.E.L.D. boss Alexander Pierce. The technology has developed since then, it should be noted, as Nat had to wear a wig to complete the look but now the mask can incorporate fake hair into the disguise. Clearly, Nat’s use of the veil became so notable in the espionage community that it was retroactively named after her following her death.

In fact, it’s possible Fury himself rechristened it, which would make a lot of sense given his long-term fondness for and friendship with Natasha. The Avengers might’ve practically forgotten she existed once Iron Man died, but at least her fellow spies are still honoring Black Widow’s memory.