‘Secret Invasion’s Sonya Falsworth is one of the best new characters in the MCU, starting with her impeccable music taste

Oliva Colman is a queen. That much we’ve all known for years, not least because she’s played a number of queens brilliantly in the past (if you haven’t watched 2018’s The Favourite, what are you waiting for?!). Marvel convincing her to join the MCU for Secret Invasion has to be a special kind of win for the franchise, and her character on the show is one of the very best things about it.
The fifth episode of Secret Invasion proved Special Agent Sonya Falsworth is an absolute legend, who listens to Stormzy on the way to stop a Skrull mega ploy.
The song playing when Fury meets her in Finland is “Audacity” from the British rapper’s sophomore album Heavy Is the Head if anyone was wondering. It’s a banger that Marvel had previously aptly used in a trailer for the show that dropped back in May.
And again for a special highlights reel of the show’s premiere event. I, too, would use this song in everything if I had the rights to it.
But back to Sonya now: fans online are raving about the exquisite selection of one-liners the character got to drop in this episode, rivaling the king of wit himself, Nick Fury.
Seriously, we are finding it hard to pick a favorite.
In any scene Olivia Colman is in, she steals it. We shouldn’t be surprised she’s completely stolen the show in her Marvel debut too.
Hard to disagree with this take:
We know Olivia Colman is a very busy Oscar-winning actress, but we still hope she finds the space in her schedule to appear in at least one more Marvel project (pretty please?).
Well, at least we still have one more episode of Secret Invasion to go, and we hope it’s as Sonya-heavy as episode five. The finale drops Wednesday, July 26, on Disney Plus.