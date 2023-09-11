‘Secret Invasion’ might be so bad that it’s dooming ‘The Marvels’ to sever the MCU’s last remaining tie to its origins

Could the Disney Plus disappointment do what Loki, Thanos, Gravik, and so many others failed?

The Marvels is a sequel to a whopping 5 separate MCU projects, and one of those unfortunately happens to be Secret Invasion. The recent streaming series had so much promise, but infamously failed to deliver on much of it, with its finale going down as the worst-reviewed production in Marvel Studios history. In all liklihood, the Brie Larson blockbuster probably won’t have too much in common with the show, but SI‘s abject failure could nonetheless leave it to make an unwanted milestone.

At least, that’s what the pessimistic folks over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit are theorizing. Given that Secret Invasion seemed to mostly conclude Nick Fury’s MCU arc, it’s being posited that The Marvels may turn out to be his final appearance in the franchise. Although the OP questioned if Fury could die in the film, others aren’t so sure such a definitive end is on the cards, believing that Samuel L. Jackson is unlikely to want to close the door on Marvel so firmly.

That stands to reason, as Jackson has never given any indication that he’s getting bored with the MCU. But the unfortunate truth is that perhaps the MCU is getting bored with him. It seems to be wildly felt that SI only confirmed that there’s no real purpose or story left to tell with Fury, so his days of being a permanent fixture in the franchise could feasibly be over.

It’s giving Chris Pratt the MCU’s first F-bomb over Jackson that’s soured it for some people.

Although kicking Fury to the curb before Jackson achieves his dream of visiting Wakanda would be a particularly cruel thing to do.

To be fair to Secret Invasion, though, a deeper analysis reveals that perhaps the problems started way back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier wrote out S.H.I.E.L.D., essentially making Fury homeless.

There has been no hint to date that The Marvels could be Jackson’s final go-around in the MCU, but neither is there a confirmed future appearance for him on the slate. It’s entirely possible, then, that Marvel is about to say goodbye to the last remaining star from 2008’s Iron Man still hanging around, which really would be the end of an era.