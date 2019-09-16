Seinfeld Leaving Hulu And Coming To Netflix In 2021

“What’s the deal with streaming rights, amirite? First, you’re over here, next, you’re over there, all while I’m thinking ‘I just wanna watch my MTV!'” That’s not a, uh, direct Seinfeld quote, as I wrote it on spec, but not a bad impression, eh? I’ve honed it from watching a good chunk of the comedian’s titular sitcom over the years. My grandma even used to watch it live, when it was brand new. Now, perhaps a new generation will do the same when the series leaves its longtime home on Hulu in 2021 to head over to Netflix.

Netflix, the former biggest and baddest (in the tough sense) of the streaming giants, has been taking a few punches lately, specifically in the one-two losses of both The Office and Friends, much to the chagrin of your white girlfriend. Picking up Jerry and co.’s exploits is, in my opinion, a more than worthy swap, and Mike Hopkins, the chairman of Sony Pictures Television, certainly seems to agree, saying:

“Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

I’m actually kind of surprised that NBC didn’t seem to put any effort into obtaining the show, considering they were the original airing company. Apparently, the Sony folks also pitched it to HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Brothers, who, through the Castle Rock production company, technically own Jerry Seinfeld’s fictional antics. However, Chuck Lorre’s trash TV shows The Big Bang Theory and Two In A Half Men were more viable for WB, and also cost them almost one billion dollars.

With this deft blow, I may eventually axe my Hulu subscription…once I watch the final season of The Good Place as it happens. I guess I have a thing for NBC broadcast comedies, eh? In any case, I’m just glad we’ll all finally be able to see Seinfeld in 4K, which will just make that marble rye look all the more delicious. 2021 will be the Summer of George, indeed.