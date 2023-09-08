‘Selling the OC’: Tyler Stanaland and ex-wife Brittany Snow’s divorce, explained

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow finalized their divorce in July 2023, and the Selling the OC star is now publicly reliving his split from the actress with the airing of the hit Netflix show’s second season.

After the season dropped on Netflix on September 8, Stanaland opened up to People about his journey navigating his divorce in such a public forum. “It’s one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I’m going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” he shared. “But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I’m still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn’t have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it… Hopefully I am a better person because of that relationship.”

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow divorce?

Snow and Stanaland went public with their relationship in 2018 after meeting through Instagram, and they got engaged in 2019. “The proposal happened in our kitchen,” Snow told The Knot in 2020. “Which was the same place we had our first kiss.” They got married in March 2020 in Malibu, the publication reported.

In August 2022, the first season of Selling the OC dropped, and it featured some drama concerning Stanaland, as the cast revealed that his co-worker Kayla Cardona had attempted to kiss him. Cardona apologized for the incident, which happened off-camera, and for putting Stanaland in that position, and he indicated that he would be separating himself from the situation out of respect for his wife and his relationship.

On September 14, Snow posted a photo on Instagram of the couple and wrote that they had decided to separate. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” she captioned the post. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

At the time, People reported from a source that Stanaland being on the show and having aspects of their personal lives as a storyline “broke” their relationship. “They had issues before, but this is the final straw,” the source told the publication. “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland in January 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences,” People reported. Their date of separation was listed as September 14, 2022. The divorce was finalized just a few months later, in July 2023.

What has Brittany Snow said about the divorce?

Snow hasn’t spoken much about her divorce, though she referred to a difficult time in a May 2023 interview with Bustle. “In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced,” the Pitch Perfect actress shared. “In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

In June 2023, she told People in an interview that she was focusing on herself and “tun[ung] out the noise.” She said it was normal for people to go through ups and downs and the important thing was navigating her difficult periods.