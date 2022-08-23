Can you tell me how to get? How to get to Sesame Street (episodes)?

After HBO Max pulled roughly 200 episodes of the iconic and quintessential children’s show from streaming, Sesame Street responded in glorious fashion, announced with a gorgeous Tweet.

Now, full episodes of Sesame Street are available to stream absolutely free on YouTube.

“Your friends on Sesame Street will always be here when you need them. Visit the neighborhood any day of the week with full episodes on our YouTube channel: http://m.sesame.org/FreeEpisodes” the program Tweeted out from its official account.

Your friends on Sesame Street will always be here when you need them. Visit the neighborhood any day of the week with full episodes on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/tsfP88jAGO pic.twitter.com/0SMSnWMFXX — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 19, 2022

As HBO Max undergoes a content purge, the amount of episodes of Sesame Street went from around 650 to 456, according to Variety. The longtime PBS program has been running since 1969, with a whopping 52 seasons and counting under its belt.

(Fozzy) bear in mind that HBO Max also pulled the cord on the Elmo-based show, The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, much to fans’ dismay.

The Sesame Street YouTube channel has nearly 23 million subscribers, and understandably so, as nearly everyone reading this will have been moved by the educational show full of diverse puppets — and chock full of incredible guest stars.

The show airs in more than 150 countries around the world, and has branched out to offer a wide range of “media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities (they) serve,” according to the program’s nonprofit educational organization, Sesame Workshop.

Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to see the announcement from Sesame Street. The move ensures that anyone can absorb their content for free, without the cost-cutting maneuvers of Warner Bros. Discovery getting in the way.

You people are angels. — Cleffa (@CleffaLover173) August 19, 2022

Some fans are hoping that Sesame Workshop will decide to put every single episode on the channel at some point (that’s a whole lotta content), asking them to upload the “classic Sesame Street episodes too!”

You guys should upload the classic old school Sesame Street episodes too! 🥺 — Triniecia🌻Harbor (@triniitea) August 19, 2022

I would totally watch retro Sesame Street. Mid-late 70’s to early 80’s. Super f’n Grover. The #12 pinball video/song. — d a n i e l (@CH4MB3rzz) August 19, 2022

After reaching an agreement in 2015, which allowed HBO to air new episodes first before they appeared on PBS, the streaming service will still play home to Sesame Street episodes through at least 2025, when the current agreement will end.

HBO Max also has other Sesame Street titles streaming in addition to the original program, including Sesame Street Mecha Builders, My Sesame Street Friends, and The Magical Wand Chase.