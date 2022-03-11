Emilio Delgado, best known for his role as Luis on the educational children’s show Sesame Street, has died. He was 81 years old.

Delgado’s wife confirmed his passing to TMZ on the afternoon of March 10, noting that he passed away surrounded by family in his home. In 2020, Delgado was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that forms in plasma cells. TMZ also reports that Delgado had recently been placed in hospice care.

Delgado was on the long-running series from 1971 through 2017 and also in several Sesame Street television movies, specials, and live shows.

Delgado’s beloved character Luis wasn’t his only television role, but it was his longest running. Having been a part of the cast for over 40 years, Delgado is a staple of Sesame Street, and tributes to the star have already begun pouring in on social media.

Muppet History shared a sweet Tweet honoring Delgado and his contributions to the series.

We are heartbroken to report the passing of Emilio Delgado; best known as Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street, who joined the series in 1971



Thank you for all of the wonderful memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nORrST50A5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 10, 2022

Delgado rode on the Macy’s Parade float for Sesame Street several times.

It is with a heavy heart that we learn about the passing of Emilio Delgado.



Emilio rode on the Sesame Street float alongside fellow cast members for many years, until making his final appearance in 2013.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wMCAFJoXF2 — Macy's Parade History (@ParadeHistory) March 10, 2022

Fans are eternally grateful for Delgado’s impact on them as they grew up watching the show.

"Sure, there is ABC and 1-2-3, but it goes way beyond that. Sesame Street shows what love and acceptance is between people. It’s inclusive of everyone. It’s good for kids to see that there are kids who are different, who think differently."



Te extrañaremos, Emilio Delgado. pic.twitter.com/qQfWB4EpCG — Muppet Quotes (@MuppetQuotes) March 10, 2022

This fan pointed out that Luis and his family helped raise them as they watched Sesame Street through their childhoods, and it pulled on all of our heartstrings.

Luis, Maria, and Gordon raised a lot of us. Rest In Peace Emilio Delgado. Thank you for everything. 💗 https://t.co/1zLgrGl9Yt — Rebekah Weatherspoon✨ (@RdotSpoon) March 10, 2022

Oh Luis! Another piece of my childhood gone. RIP Emilio Delgado – Thanks for the memories ❤ #sesamestreet pic.twitter.com/06NnChXpEi — Laverne Anderson 💙 (@laverne742) March 11, 2022

We’re sending our thoughts to Delgado’s family. Rest In Peace.