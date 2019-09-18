New Flash Season 6 Set Photo Offers Great Look At Barry’s Cowl

Taking into account how the summer hiatus is so lengthy, it hadn’t fully dawned on me that the season premiere of The Flash is less than one month away. That said, it shouldn’t be too much longer before the network coughs up an official synopsis for “Into The Void.”

Still, they’ve gifted us with various other treats to tide us over in recent memory. Off the top of my head, I’m able to recall a small gallery of images reuniting us with the STAR Labs crew, not to mention most of the major players adorning a cool new poster which one day may be used as Blu-ray cover art.

Speaking of that poster, those of you who’ve seen it should remember how it gave us our first substantial closeup of Barry Allen’s new cowl. So, if you enjoyed seeing that, then you’ll definitely want to check out this set photo captured by Canadagraphs. Found below, lead actor Grant Gustin can be glimpsed posing in his latest gear.

The Flash Season 6 Set Photo 1 of 2

Even though the Scarlet Speedster’s costume worn during the first season remains my favorite, I like what I’m seeing here – and it’s a big improvement over last year’s suit. Maybe it’s just me, but the season 5 attire’s material didn’t quite look right. While this isn’t extremely different, it may afford Gustin more breathability and is all-around more pleasing to the eye. And hey, the chin guard is back!

Something else worth mentioning is that it was pointed out how episode 6×07 is the one currently filming. Yeah, the crew is that far ahead, so it shouldn’t be much longer before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” goes before cameras.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW.