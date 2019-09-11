New Poster For The Flash Season 6 Offers Up-Close Look At Barry’s Cowl

For the most part, I think the costumes worn by lead actor Grant Gustin on The Flash have been well-received by viewers. Personally, my favorite remains the one donned during the first season because I really liked the red logo for some reason, but seasons 2-4 had the Scarlet Speedster looking just as sharp.

When it came to the attire introduced in season 5, well, I’m right there with those of you who didn’t dig it as much. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but something was just off about the design and material used for that costume, you know? And as for the cowl, that thing worked much better with a chin guard.

Perhaps the producers have heard our complaints though, because the chin guard is back. That’s right, Barry Allen sure won’t be enduring any injuries to his jaw for the next year. As you can see below, Gustin proudly models his new headpiece while being flanked by other key members of the STAR Labs crew, such as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) and Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer).

The Flash Season 6 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What I like about this poster promoting season 6 in particular is that we’re really able to savor the details of Barry’s new cowl. When the costume was initially revealed as part of an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot, Gustin was unmasked in those images. More recently, we were treated to a casual side view in another promo shot, but it didn’t compare to this.

Interestingly enough, Iris is sporting her old hairdo, as I imagine Candice Patton posed for this months ago. Based on the timeline given, she’ll begin rocking curls around episode 6×05 or so, therefore you have no reason to worry about contradictions and the like.

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW.