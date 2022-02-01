‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ announces documentary

As the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… concludes its first season, fans are being given some more exciting news: a behind-the-scenes documentary of the reboot is dropping with its finale.



Nixon revealed news of the documentary on Twitter in a post captioned, “And just like that… we have a documentary! 🎬 ✨ #AndJustLikeThat: The Documentary is coming to @HBOMax February 3!”

And just like that… we have a documentary! 🎬 ✨ #AndJustLikeThat: The Documentary is coming to @HBOMax February 3! pic.twitter.com/EGV87XjvoE — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) February 1, 2022

The trailer for the documentary shows an inside look at the inner workings of the series, from the fashion and script to the director’s chair. It also features moments of Nixon directing parts of the show.

Nine episodes of And Just Like That… have been released so far, with just one more left, as the limited series will come to an end on Feb. 3, the same day the documentary is released.

The 10-episode revival began airing on HBO Max on Dec. 9 and features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played the confident Samantha Jones in the original series did not return for the revival.